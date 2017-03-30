Kim Kardashian is determined to expand her family.

In this sneak peek from Sunday's all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 36-year-old announces she's having a surgery that could possibly help her conceive a third child with husband Kanye West.

"I have to go in and repair my uterus because I decided I'm going to try to have one more baby," she tells her mom and sisters at dinner. "Isn't that exciting?"

But the feeling around the table is less excitement and more surprise and concern for Kim's health.

"Oh my god, I thought you were for sure done," Kendall Jenner replies. Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble echoes her reaction. "I don't want you to, like, do anything risky," he says.