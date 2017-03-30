Kim Kardashian is determined to expand her family.
In this sneak peek from Sunday's all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 36-year-old announces she's having a surgery that could possibly help her conceive a third child with husband Kanye West.
"I have to go in and repair my uterus because I decided I'm going to try to have one more baby," she tells her mom and sisters at dinner. "Isn't that exciting?"
But the feeling around the table is less excitement and more surprise and concern for Kim's health.
"Oh my god, I thought you were for sure done," Kendall Jenner replies. Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble echoes her reaction. "I don't want you to, like, do anything risky," he says.
Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian wants further explanation. "What surgery are we having?" she asks confused.
"I have to have a surgery on my uterus to kind of repair this hole, so they need to like clean that out and then there's scar tissue," Kim clarifies. "It will still be a really high-risk pregnancy, just you'd be able to get pregnant."
"So, why do you want to do it again?" Khloe wonders aloud.
"Having more kids is definitely going to be a struggle," Kim admits in her confessional. "I've gone through so much with really bad deliveries that the doctors don't feel like it's safe for me to conceive again myself. This surgery is really the one last thing I can try."
Kim then shares a heartfelt revelation about wanting to give North West and Saint West another sibling. Watch it above!
