While Angelina Jolie was filming First They Killed My Father in Cambodia with her kids in tow, Brad Pitt was taking trips whenever he could to spend time with their children.
A source confirms to E! News that Pitt was in Cambodia "most of the time except when it conflicted with his own shoot schedule." A second source shares that the former couple's six children, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Pax Jolie-Pitt, split time between Brad and Angelina while they go to see Cambodia's sights.
"All through production and filming, and on her most recent press trip, Brad came to Cambodia in secret to spend time with the kids," the second source shares. "They were with Angelina for probably 75 percent of the time when Brad was in the country and they'd go back and forth between her and Brad."
Getty Images
The insider also says "some or all" of the kids would leave Cambodia to fly to Los Angeles to spend time with their dad. "He wasn't in Cambodia the entire time they filmed, but he made multiple trips there to spend time with the kids," the source adds.
What started as as a seemingly contentious divorce has ultimately become what appears to be a private journey, the sole focus of which is the children. "Things have calmed settled between Brad and Angelina. It's not as tense as it had been," a source told E! News last week. "They are focused on the kids and working to do what's best for them."
After a rocky six months since announcing their split, "Brad has been able to spend more time with the kids. He's doing well and is focused on healthy, clean living. He's in a good place."
BBC
Brad also has been spending time working on a sculpture at Thomas Houseago's studio, while Jolie has ramped up her humanitarian efforts, with a source describing her as a "true humanitarian" while in Cambodia.
"She has no issues getting her hands dirty and was never a prima donna about doing anything less than glamorous; she is all about the cause," the insider shares with E! News. "She embraced the country and the country genuinely loves her back. She also is very easy to talk to and not intimidating. During downtime she'd just casually hang out with the crew there with her and was always polite and nice to people."
Fans around the world got to see just how enmeshed in the culture Jolie became when she and her kids were filmed sharing scorpions and spiders, which are part of the local cuisine.
"I first had them when I was first in country," Jolie explained. "Crickets—you start with crickets. Crickets and a beer and then you kind of move up to tarantulas."