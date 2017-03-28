While Angelina Jolie was filming First They Killed My Father in Cambodia with her kids in tow, Brad Pitt was taking trips whenever he could to spend time with their children.

A source confirms to E! News that Pitt was in Cambodia "most of the time except when it conflicted with his own shoot schedule." A second source shares that the former couple's six children, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Pax Jolie-Pitt, split time between Brad and Angelina while they go to see Cambodia's sights.

"All through production and filming, and on her most recent press trip, Brad came to Cambodia in secret to spend time with the kids," the second source shares. "They were with Angelina for probably 75 percent of the time when Brad was in the country and they'd go back and forth between her and Brad."