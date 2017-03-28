Though Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa have expressed that they're moving on in a positive manner following their divorce, new details have emerged about their rocky relationship leading up to the split.

A source tells E! News, they were always very volatile together but claims Tarek instigated a lot of it.

"He has a really bad temper. Really bad. He can go crazy," the insider explained. "He treated her poorly."

Our source believes Christina lost focus of herself through the volatility. "She put up with a lot. I think she really lost herself in that relationship."