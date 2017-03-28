Though Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa have expressed that they're moving on in a positive manner following their divorce, new details have emerged about their rocky relationship leading up to the split.
A source tells E! News, they were always very volatile together but claims Tarek instigated a lot of it.
"He has a really bad temper. Really bad. He can go crazy," the insider explained. "He treated her poorly."
Our source believes Christina lost focus of herself through the volatility. "She put up with a lot. I think she really lost herself in that relationship."
A second source echoed those sentiments, telling us, "Tarek has major anger issues and a really bad temper...They were volatile together, but Tarek treated her very badly."
Darcy Hemley, 2014, HGTV/Scripps Networks
E! News reached out to Tarek's rep who called the allegations "crap," while Christina's rep had no comment.
Meanwhile, news of the Flip or Flop stars' volatile relationship isn't all that surprising considering the reports that surrounded them at the beginning of their split.
In January, In Touch magazine published several claims about Tarek. For example, a source told the publication he "found humor in insulting his wife in repeated verbal attacks. Some of his bad behavior was even caught on camera [in footage that never aired]."
The publication claimed Flip or Flop crewmembers were appalled but not surprised by his alleged attacks. "He said things like that all the time and then laughed about it," a source told the magazine. "Tarek treated Christina like garbage."
Christina never released a statement about the reports, but after it was published, Tarek decided to address the claims on Instagram and Twitter.
"No matter the lies, innuendo, salacious gossip and 'fake news' that is thrown at me from irresponsible media outlets via anonymous sources, I will keep my focus on what matters most, which is co-parenting our children and working hard on our business," he wrote.
Clint Brewer / Splash News
The pair have continued to work and co-parent together, and Christina recently told us all was well between them.
"Tarek and I are in a very good place right now," she told E! News' Carissa Culiner during the All-Star Chef Classic last week. "We're doing a really good job. We share the kids 50/50 and our communication is great."
Following her split from Gary Anderson, Christina is now rumored to be dating Anaheim Ducks hockey hunk Nate Thompson.