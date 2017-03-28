If you've going to be pushed past your breaking point on national television, you might as well have a dear friend around to bear the brunt of your frustrations. At least they'll be forgiving later on, right?

That's exactly how Erika Girardi feels about her legendary Hong Kong explosion at the end of last week's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when, after a vicious second round of sparring with new frenemy Dorit Kemsley, she unloaded on an unsuspecting Eileen Davidson after the soap star made an epically poor choice of words.

"It's great that it's Eileen that I exploded on, quite honestly, because the others would've held it over my head and used it. Seriously," Erika explained to E! News' Sibley Scoles during a visit to one of her Dancing With the Stars rehearsals. "Fortunately for me, we have that kind of friendship where she said, 'Listen, I understand it was not directed towards me. You were frustrated.' And I took it out on her."