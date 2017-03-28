Everyone's favorite pirate adventure is back! And Disney just released a behind the scenes peek into the immersive voyage before Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales hits the big screen in May.

One of the most exciting elements of the film is the addition of new lead characters. "There are new characters that are going to bring a new flavor and a different dimension to one of the most powerful franchises of all time," says Javier Bardem, who is taking on the role of Captain Salazar. Salazar is the captain of ghost ship Silent Mary and is a longtime enemy of Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp).