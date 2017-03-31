5 Days, 5 Ways: Lorde's Silk Patterned Pants? Check!

  • By
  • &

by Raleigh Burgan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Cara Delevingne

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Baby Shower

Inside Ciara and Russell Wilson's Extravagant Co-Ed Baby Shower

Victoria Beckham, The Late Late Show With James Corden

Victoria Beckham Spices Up Her Life in a Mannequin-Themed "Carpool Karaoke" With James Corden

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: 5 Days, Chantel Jefferies

Shutterstock

This week's style lesson? Introduce some new silhouettes to your closet.

It's come to our attention (via Chantel Jefferies) that wearing any old style of swimsuit just won't cut it anymore. It's time to explore other options. Ditch your usual triangles and halter bikinis for off-the-shoulder tops (or one-shoulder tops) that moonlight as both beachwear and daytime garbs. Throw jean shorts over your bikini and you've got yourself one effortless-yet-edgy summer outfit.

Shall we move on? Next up is one shady accessory.

ESC: 5 Days, 5 Ways

Jade Swim Apex One Shoulder Top, $90

Photos

Grass-Friendly Footwear—Perfect for Festival Season

ESC: 5 Days, Jenna Dewan

AKM-GSI

Sure, hats aren't a new concept, but it's not every day you see them in this color. (Maybe Hailey Baldwin was right—brown is the new black this spring!) Before you pick up another black fedora, think of Jenna Dewan Tatum rocking this dark brown shade. 

ESC: 5 Days, 5 Ways

Topshop Camel Fedora Hat, $30

Photos

Cuffed Jeans Are Making a Comeback

ESC: 5 Days, Lorde

Getty Images

Lorde's patterned silk pants? Check! (Get it?) These Ganni show-stoppers take loungewear to a whole new level—a really chic one. The next time you reach for a pair of high-waisted lounge pants and/or trousers, remember a little print goes a long way. Then remember to keep the rest of your outfit simple, not to distract from your fashion-forward bottoms.

ESC: 5 Days, 5 Ways

Tory Burch Printed Silk Straight-Leg Pants, $107

Photos

Prom Dresses Under $100

ESC: 5 Days, Kelly Rowland

Shutterstock

An easy way to jazz up any outfit? Throw a kimono over top like Kelly Rowland. The catch? Swap your go-to neutral colors for a pattern or different fabric (like velvet or satin). If you're thinking Kelly's might be too lengthy for the summer months, go with something cropped like the one below. It'll pull together your look and keep you from overheating!

ESC: 5 Days, 5 Ways

Zara Sequinned Kimono, $149

Photos

Spring Dresses Under $100

ESC: 5 Days, Taylor Hill

Getty Images

Fridays are for your most casual looks, and Taylor Hill's got that down. Though cuffed jeans are the talk of the town right now (as far as denim trends go), boyfriend jeans will never go out of style for this reason: They're incredibly comfortable. Throw some on, roll your cuffs and away you go—they look amazing with heels, too.

ESC: 5 Days, 5 Ways

H&M Boyfriend Low Ripped Jeans, $40

And that's what was hot this week!

TAGS/ Lorde , Jenna Dewan Tatum , Kelly Rowland , Style Collective , Top Stories , Fashion , 5 Days, 5 Ways
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again