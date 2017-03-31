Shutterstock
This week's style lesson? Introduce some new silhouettes to your closet.
It's come to our attention (via Chantel Jefferies) that wearing any old style of swimsuit just won't cut it anymore. It's time to explore other options. Ditch your usual triangles and halter bikinis for off-the-shoulder tops (or one-shoulder tops) that moonlight as both beachwear and daytime garbs. Throw jean shorts over your bikini and you've got yourself one effortless-yet-edgy summer outfit.
Shall we move on? Next up is one shady accessory.
Sure, hats aren't a new concept, but it's not every day you see them in this color. (Maybe Hailey Baldwin was right—brown is the new black this spring!) Before you pick up another black fedora, think of Jenna Dewan Tatum rocking this dark brown shade.
Lorde's patterned silk pants? Check! (Get it?) These Ganni show-stoppers take loungewear to a whole new level—a really chic one. The next time you reach for a pair of high-waisted lounge pants and/or trousers, remember a little print goes a long way. Then remember to keep the rest of your outfit simple, not to distract from your fashion-forward bottoms.
An easy way to jazz up any outfit? Throw a kimono over top like Kelly Rowland. The catch? Swap your go-to neutral colors for a pattern or different fabric (like velvet or satin). If you're thinking Kelly's might be too lengthy for the summer months, go with something cropped like the one below. It'll pull together your look and keep you from overheating!
Fridays are for your most casual looks, and Taylor Hill's got that down. Though cuffed jeans are the talk of the town right now (as far as denim trends go), boyfriend jeans will never go out of style for this reason: They're incredibly comfortable. Throw some on, roll your cuffs and away you go—they look amazing with heels, too.
And that's what was hot this week!