This week's style lesson? Introduce some new silhouettes to your closet.

It's come to our attention (via Chantel Jefferies) that wearing any old style of swimsuit just won't cut it anymore. It's time to explore other options. Ditch your usual triangles and halter bikinis for off-the-shoulder tops (or one-shoulder tops) that moonlight as both beachwear and daytime garbs. Throw jean shorts over your bikini and you've got yourself one effortless-yet-edgy summer outfit.

Shall we move on? Next up is one shady accessory.