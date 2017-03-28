Jodie Sweetin continues to find herself in a frightening situation with her ex-fiancé, Justin Hodak.

Just days after news broke that the Fuller House actress and her longtime boyfriend ended their engagement, Hodak has fallen into a downward spiral that's landed him in jail multiple times.

In fact, E! News can confirm he was arrested Monday for the third time after their split for violating the restraining order Sweetin filed against him.

According to court documents, Hodak was first arrested after Sweetin called the Los Angeles Police Department and reported he might commit suicide on March 18. When authorities arrived, they discovered a firearm at Sweetin's residence that belonged to Hodak. Since Hodak is a convicted felon, it is illegal for him to own a firearm. Thus, police took him into custody for the violation.