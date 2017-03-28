Jodie Sweetin continues to find herself in a frightening situation with her ex-fiancé, Justin Hodak.
Just days after news broke that the Fuller House actress and her longtime boyfriend ended their engagement, Hodak has fallen into a downward spiral that's landed him in jail multiple times.
In fact, E! News can confirm he was arrested Monday for the third time after their split for violating the restraining order Sweetin filed against him.
According to court documents, Hodak was first arrested after Sweetin called the Los Angeles Police Department and reported he might commit suicide on March 18. When authorities arrived, they discovered a firearm at Sweetin's residence that belonged to Hodak. Since Hodak is a convicted felon, it is illegal for him to own a firearm. Thus, police took him into custody for the violation.
The next day, the Fuller House star received an emergency protective order against Hodak.
According to the restraining order, Sweetin alleges that she and Hodak got into a heated argument after they ended their engagement. She claims Hodak had been "abusing alcohol and marijuana" that evening, and when Sweetin asked him to leave the house, he threatened to commit suicide. She said he "escalated the conflict by pulling down a 7-foot bookcase."
Jerod Harris/Getty Images
The second arrest came last Friday when Hodak violated the restraining order by showing up to Sweetin's house. Police restrained and arrested him again for violation of a restraining order.
We can confirm LAPD was instructed to standby at the actress' house while her rep and security guard recovered some property on Monday. As authorities stood by, Hodak drove by the residence, violating his restraining order once again. Police stopped his vehicle and arrested him for violation of the restraining order.
Sweetin and Hodak first announced their engagement in January 2016 after dating for two years, but they called it off earlier this month.
Sweetin's confirmed their split to E! News last Friday, saying, "We can confirm that actress Jodie Sweetin and her fiancé Justin Hodak have ended their relationship. She appreciates everyone's understanding for their need for privacy at this time."