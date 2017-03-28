Hoda Kotb finally shared a photo of co-host and BFF Kathie Lee Gifford meeting her beautiful bundle of joy, Haley Joy Kotb, Monday, giving fans the Today show moment they'd all been waiting for.

"My girl met my girl and my face exploded! @todayshow @klgandhoda," Hoda captioned the picture.

Hoda has been sharing pics of everyone who has come to meet her daughter, including Al Roker, Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie, but pictures of KLG never arrived...until Monday. It was a surprising amount of time to say the least, given Kotb announced Haley's adoption on Feb. 21, 2017. Come Tuesday morning, Kathie Lee was ready to set the record straight.