Hoda Kotb finally shared a photo of co-host and BFF Kathie Lee Gifford meeting her beautiful bundle of joy, Haley Joy Kotb, Monday, giving fans the Today show moment they'd all been waiting for.
"My girl met my girl and my face exploded! @todayshow @klgandhoda," Hoda captioned the picture.
Hoda has been sharing pics of everyone who has come to meet her daughter, including Al Roker, Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie, but pictures of KLG never arrived...until Monday. It was a surprising amount of time to say the least, given Kotb announced Haley's adoption on Feb. 21, 2017. Come Tuesday morning, Kathie Lee was ready to set the record straight.
"Now, that is the picture of Hoda all the time. Every time you see her," Kathie Lee said on Today. "But somehow she's forgetting that I came to see her and the baby two days after she got home with the baby. This is not the first time I'm seeing Haley Joy."
Kathie Lee felt the need to clarify Hoda's caption because of rumors that have swirled about the dynamic duo over the years. Viewers have wondered whether Kathie Lee and Hoda, who celebrate Matinee Wednesdays weekly, are really friends, so the 63-year-old morning show host confirmed what everyone probably already thought.
"I wanted to say that I've been there. That's the way rumors get I guess. Kathie Lee and Hoda aren't really good friends," Kathie Lee said. "Sometimes people want to believe that kind of garbage. Not true. Don't even start."
They're so close, in fact, that KLG knew about Hoda's adoption plans before anyone else did! "How hard it has been to keep this secret," Kathie Lee admitted after the news went wide. "I have the biggest mouth in the world and I've said zilch."
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)