TLC
The return of Trading Spaces is nigh. Everything old is new again for Discovery and TLC, with the latter reviving the popular reality home renovation show for a 2018 debut. Discovery previously announced it was bringing back Cash Cab.
The announcement was made at the Discovery Communications Upfront presentation.
"This is a big one," Nancy Daniels, president and general manager of TLC, told the crowd, according to Fox News. "I am excited to announce that TLC's most successful and most iconic series...Trading Spaces is coming back."
TLC did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Trading Spaces ran from 2000-2008 on TLC The first season was hosted by Alex McLeod with Paige Davis taking over in 2001 for the second season. The premise? Neighbors, with the help of interior designers, helped redesign a room in each other's house. The initial budget was $1,000 and two days time. The homeowners had no control over what was done to their rooms.
The series helped make Genevieve Gorder, Vern Yip, Carter Ossterhouse and Ty Pennington into household names and spawned several spinoffs. It's credited with kickstarting the home design trend in America.
Davis left the show in 2005 and the series was host-less, but she returned to host in 2008. She hosted the OWN series Home Made Simple in 2011 and has appeared in numerous stage productions including Beauty and the Beast, Chicago, Sweet Charity and Boeing-Boeing.
Revivals are all the rage, both in reality and scripted television. Cash Cab is returning to Discovery, as is a new version of MythBusters. Netflix recently brought Gilmore Girls back with Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life and Fox is bringing Prison Break back after the successful revival of The X-Files. Get more info on remakes and revivals in our guide.