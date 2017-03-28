Despite what you may believe about Sharna Burgess and Bonner Bolton, the Dancing With the Stars duo want you to know that looks (and producers) can be deceiving.

After steaming up the ballroom with their dreamy Viennese waltz, the bull rider and his partner spoke with E! News about the romance rumors that have surrounded them since the competition began last week, and they're looking to set the record straight.

"It's all a part of playing the character, for sure," Bonner admitted, chalking up those sparks flying to good old fashioned faking. "You've got to practice your acting skills."