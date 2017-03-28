Madonna's Son Rocco Ritchie Makes His Modeling Debut With Adidas

Rocco Ritchie has just made his way onto the ever-growing list of celebrity kids who model.

Madonna's 16-year-old son signed on for this very first campaign this spring, modeling Adidas Originals athletic-wear by Alexander Wang.

In the campaign, Rocco showcases his posing skills in two different, street-inspired photos. In the first, he models a green collared sweater with blue sweats and grey shoes, sitting in a chair with his hands folded across his lap.

In the second photo, he gives the camera a smize while posing in a long, black jacket with maroon shoes and holding a a bunch of matching Adidas bags.