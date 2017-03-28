Madonna's Son Rocco Ritchie Makes His Modeling Debut With Adidas

Juergen Teller
Rocco Ritchie has just made his way onto the ever-growing list of celebrity kids who model.
Madonna's 16-year-old son signed on for this very first campaign this spring, modeling Adidas Originals athletic-wear by Alexander Wang.
In the campaign, Rocco showcases his posing skills in two different, street-inspired photos. In the first, he models a green collared sweater with blue sweats and grey shoes, sitting in a chair with his hands folded across his lap.
In the second photo, he gives the camera a smize while posing in a long, black jacket with maroon shoes and holding a a bunch of matching Adidas bags.
As expressed in these photos, the Originals collection by Wang is an 84-piece unisex apparel and footwear collection that "subverts to the boundaries between fashion and streetwear" and "overturns commonly accepted rules."
The collection hits stores April 1st through April 15th.
Meanwhile, it's been a bit of a roller-coaster couple of years for Rocco. In 2015, it became public knowledge that the teenager refused to return home to New York City to live with his mother, staying in London with his father, Guy Ritchie.
After a year-long legal battle, Madonna and Guy reached an agreement, and though the terms were kept private, we have not seen the singer and her son together in public since.
A few weeks after the court drama ended, Rocco was reportedly arrested on Sept. 28, 2016, in London for possessing cannabis.
News of his weed bust made headlines about a month later to which Madonna released the following response: "I love my son very much. I will do whatever I can to give him the support that he needs, and I ask that you respect our privacy at this time."
