Kevin Hart won't institute a no-boys-policy with his daughter, Heaven Hart, but he wishes he could.

E! News' Maria Menounos caught up with the Ride Along star at the Rally Health Fest in San Francisco, where Hart opened up to her about fatherhood and, of course, his passion for healthy living. Although he always keeps up with his fitness, his 12-year-old daughter is really tugging at his heart these days.

"It's scary stuff. It's about to get tough," Hart admitted upon realizing his girl was nearly a teenager. "She's already tough. She's having a soccer-themed party. 'OK honey.' The word 'no' does not exist, no matter how tired you are."