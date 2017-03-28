Heather Morris has a new partner on Dancing With the Stars. The Glee veteran, who danced with Maksim Chmerkovskiy during week one of the competition, did her jive with Alan Bersten during week two after a rehearsal injury sidelined Maks. The couple received a 30 out of 40 for their dance to Little Mix's "Grown."

"He was very worried about me all night," Heather told E! News about Alan. "I was like, ‘No, no, no,' this is about you and I both."

"The most important thing though is Heather gets comfortable and Maks gets better soon," Alan told us. "It's not easy for her to transfer to a different partner at the last minute."