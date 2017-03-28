Heather Morris has a new partner on Dancing With the Stars. The Glee veteran, who danced with Maksim Chmerkovskiy during week one of the competition, did her jive with Alan Bersten during week two after a rehearsal injury sidelined Maks. The couple received a 30 out of 40 for their dance to Little Mix's "Grown."
"He was very worried about me all night," Heather told E! News about Alan. "I was like, ‘No, no, no,' this is about you and I both."
"The most important thing though is Heather gets comfortable and Maks gets better soon," Alan told us. "It's not easy for her to transfer to a different partner at the last minute."
Maks injured his calf during rehearsal for Dancing With the Stars week two and was unable to compete with Heather. In the video above, Heather recounts the shocking moment that took place preparing for the second week of competition.
"It seemed like something that was so small," Heather said. "And my reaction, obviously wasn't huge because it was like, ‘Oh, what happened? It just felt like something popped?' And he couldn't really walk."
"I think something went down," Maks said at rehearsal while hopping on one foot. "It's my calf muscle. F—k. It just felt like something hit it…I can't stand on it. This is not good."
Heather said Maks was "so manly and humble" throughout the whole ordeal, which you can see in the video above. "He was like, ‘No, I'm fine.' And was just trying to figure it out by himself," Heather said.
There's no question if Maks will return, it's a matter of when. His fiancée and DWTS competition Peta Murgatroyd told us he was heading to Ohio for rehab help.
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC. Be sure to watch E! News at 7 and 11 p.m. for more Dancing With the Stars scoop.