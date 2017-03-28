Tom Holland had to train aggressively to film Spider-Man: Homecoming in order to assure his stamina and safety on-set. But while the training did help him fulfill that goal, there was something it did not prepare him for...

Walking down the stairs with a suitcase.

Yes, the 20-year-old caught up with E! News' Marc Malkin at Cinemacon in Las Vegas Monday night and revealed that the only injury he suffered had absolutely nothing to do with filming.