Tom Holland had to train aggressively to film Spider-Man: Homecoming in order to assure his stamina and safety on-set. But while the training did help him fulfill that goal, there was something it did not prepare him for...
Walking down the stairs with a suitcase.
Yes, the 20-year-old caught up with E! News' Marc Malkin at Cinemacon in Las Vegas Monday night and revealed that the only injury he suffered had absolutely nothing to do with filming.
"There was one injury, but it didn't happen on set," he recalled. "I was carrying my suitcase down the stairs when we'd finished filming, and I fell and tweaked my ACL a little bit."
He further explained, laughing at himself a little bit, "We were traveling to New York for the last part of shooting…and you know when you sort of—duh duh duh duh—down the stairs? I did that and tweaked my leg, and it's only now just on the mend."
Chuck Zlotnick/Sony Pictures
Suitcase snafu aside, he said he was able to fulfill the actual stunts while filming due to his background.
"I've always been a gymnast [since] I was a kid so that helped me a lot throughout the process," he explained. "But the training was more just getting fit and getting in shape so that I could work day-in and day-out and dangle from wires and stuff."
The only thing he struggled with was his flexibility. "My stunt coordinator asked me to get flexible," he joked. "I tried, and I just wasn't successful. I can't even touch my toes!"
And yet he can do a back-flip...skills.
Spider-man: Homecoming hits theaters this July.