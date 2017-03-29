Why It's Harder to Be a Teen Mom Than Any Other Reality Star

"What makes Teen Moms famous is not something brands necessarily want to align with," Talent Resources CEO Mike Heller told E! News. "They're people who became parents at a very young age and who were not necessarily ready to take on the responsibility—brands don't really want to touch that."

Social media has expanded the opportunities for a paycheck because it allows celebrities to promote products on their digital pages, followed by thousands of fans, in exchange for a fee.

However, Heller, who specializes in such marketing, said offers for Teen Mom stars typically peak at $1,000 a post, paling in comparison to high-ranking Housewives, who typically get offered between $10,000 and $30,000 per post.

"The difference between those people and Teen Moms is that they're adults doing something interesting or entertaining with their lives. With Teen Moms, their lifestyles are not aspirational," he explained.