He recalls, "...I asked Marci Klein, who coordinated the talent, if Tina was single. She pointed to a man sitting along the wall. Or maybe he was standing? This was Jeff Richmond, Tina's husband. Jeff is diminutive. Tina describes him as 'travel-size.' When I saw him, I thought, 'What's she doing with him?'"

Baldwin's opinion later shifted.

"When I ended up working with the two of them years later, on 30 Rock, of which Tina was writer, producer, and star, I changed that to 'What's he doing with her?' Jeff, who was the talented composer and music supervisor on 30 Rock, is as loose and outgoing as Tina is cautious and dry. 'Just remember one thing,' Lorne [Michaels] said. 'She's German.'"

His time on 30 Rock ended up being "the best job I ever had."