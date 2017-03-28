It's called Dancing With the Stars, but if Charo had her way it would be Deal Making With the Stars.
"I was very upset that they kicked out [Chris Kattan]," Charo told E! News after week two of Dancing With the Stars. "It got to my heart. I was about to a deal…I got and he stays, but I don't think the rules allow that. He tried very hard and he's so beautiful."
Saturday Night Live veteran Chris Kattan was the first celebrity booted from Dancing With the Stars, but Charo and Keo Motsepe were also in danger of being eliminated and were the last couple to be called safe. They received a 25 out of 40 for their Paso doble to Charo's own "España Cañí," with a seven from Len Goodman and sixes from Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Julianne Hough.
Naturally, Charo continued her feud with judge Bruno.
"I'll see you next week," she said to our cameras in Italian. "Bruno, Bruno doesn't think how can an entertainer, musician that has nothing to do with what we're doing now, how hard we work," Charo said. "And I personally respect the audience, I respect the show, I respect [Keo completely], but I don't take it that personal because this is a challenge in entertainment. For Chris it means a lot, and for Mr. T it means a lot. It means a lot to me too, but I would like if they win, I would like if they had a chance."
Maybe one day this (one-sided?) Charo and Bruno feud will be transformed into Feud: Charo and Bruno by Ryan Murphy.
