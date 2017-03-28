It's called Dancing With the Stars, but if Charo had her way it would be Deal Making With the Stars.

"I was very upset that they kicked out [Chris Kattan]," Charo told E! News after week two of Dancing With the Stars. "It got to my heart. I was about to a deal…I got and he stays, but I don't think the rules allow that. He tried very hard and he's so beautiful."

Saturday Night Live veteran Chris Kattan was the first celebrity booted from Dancing With the Stars, but Charo and Keo Motsepe were also in danger of being eliminated and were the last couple to be called safe. They received a 25 out of 40 for their Paso doble to Charo's own "España Cañí," with a seven from Len Goodman and sixes from Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Julianne Hough.