From singing and dancing in La La Land to an action packed sci-fi flick with Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling is proving he can do just about anything.

Gosling jetted into Las Vegas yesterday for CinemaCon to promote Blade Runner 2049, the much anticipated sequel to Ford's 1982 classic Blade Runner. Ford reprises his iconic role of Rick Deckard while Gosling plays a mysterious LAPD officer.

I asked Gosling what was more nerve-racking—making a musical or shooting his first scene with Ford?

"I think the latter," Gosling said. "[Ford] is just the best as a guy, as an actor in every way. He's such a part of my childhood and he was so great how he showed up to set, just rolled up his sleeves and got to work. He was the best partner, collaborator you could have.