From singing and dancing in La La Land to an action packed sci-fi flick with Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling is proving he can do just about anything.
Gosling jetted into Las Vegas yesterday for CinemaCon to promote Blade Runner 2049, the much anticipated sequel to Ford's 1982 classic Blade Runner. Ford reprises his iconic role of Rick Deckard while Gosling plays a mysterious LAPD officer.
I asked Gosling what was more nerve-racking—making a musical or shooting his first scene with Ford?
"I think the latter," Gosling said. "[Ford] is just the best as a guy, as an actor in every way. He's such a part of my childhood and he was so great how he showed up to set, just rolled up his sleeves and got to work. He was the best partner, collaborator you could have.
"They created such a legacy with this film," he continued. "Time has proven its specialness. So obviously we wanted to do right by him and by the original."
And then there was the time Ford accidently punched Gosling in the face during a fight scene. "Or I leaned into it," Gosling cracked. "There's a strong chance that that's what happened. You don't want to mess with Harrison Ford."
Gosling, 36, was just two years old when the original Blade Runner was released. He first saw the movie when he was about 13.
"Being on the [Blade Runner 2049] set was surreal," he said. "It's so baked into my subconscious as a kid that in some way it had this strange feeling of coming home. But to be walking around in that universe, a universe that had such an influence over everything I had seen growing up was really surreal."
Blade Runner 2049 will be in theaters on Oct. 6.
Gosling, dressed casually in a hoodie and jeans, took to the stage at CinemaCon to introduce new footage from the movie, which included a snippet of Jared Leto as a villain and Robin Wright as another police officer.
CinemaCon is an annual convention for movie theater owners that kicked off last night and runs through Thursday.