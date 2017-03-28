Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner Play in a Poppy Field

This is no spring fling.

On Monday, Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner showed fans their romance is in full bloom by sharing a series of pictures amongst the poppies with their combined 3.6 million Instagram followers. The couple, who met as co-stars on the second season of Fox's Scream Queens, spent the afternoon at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve. Both Billie and Taylor made plenty of puns in their photos, with the latter star captioning one image, "#PoppyLockNdropit." In another shot, Lourd cuddled up to her boyfriend and joked, "#itspoppyingoff in tha #selfields."

Taylor also made fun of his outfit and his impromptu photo shoot with Bllie. "Bright orange jacket. Field of orange poppies. Coincidence?" the 25-year-old actor asked. "You'll never know."