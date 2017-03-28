The Bachelor star Nick Viall has one thing standing in his way of really succeeding on Dancing With the Stars: Himself.
"I feel OK," he told E! News after week two of Dancing With the Stars. "I was actually happy with the scores. I mean, it sucks doing better in rehearsal. I mean, the judges are totally right, I get super nervous."
Nick and professional partner Peta Murgatroyd received a score of 25 out of 40 from the four judges Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Julianne Hough. That's up one point from last week. The duo performed the foxtrot set to John Legend's "Love Me Now."
He's getting the support he needs from both Peta and his fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi, despite how "irritating" it can be to have Vanessa with him at rehearsals.
"She's always been very supportive, she's just like Peta, telling me to relax and have fun. It's really just up to me. Vanessa's been great," Nick said. "She pops into rehearsal every once in a while. It is irritating because when Peta teaches me something and Vanessa pops in, Vanessa instantly picks it up. She's actually really quite good. She knows what she's doing, she helps out."
There's always Dancing With the Stars season 25 for Vanessa?
Meanwhile, Peta had her hands full. In addition to taking care of 3-month old baby Shai, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, her fiancé and Dancing With the Stars competition, was sidelined with an injury. Maks did something to his calf while rehearsing with Heather Morris.
"He's doing good—as good as he can," Peta told us. "He's flying out tonight to go to Ohio to get stuff done, to rehab and stuff like that. He should be back in the next week. Fingers crossed everything goes well."
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC. Be sure to watch E! News at 7 and 11 p.m. for more Dancing With the Stars scoop.