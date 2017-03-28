The Bachelor star Nick Viall has one thing standing in his way of really succeeding on Dancing With the Stars: Himself.

"I feel OK," he told E! News after week two of Dancing With the Stars. "I was actually happy with the scores. I mean, it sucks doing better in rehearsal. I mean, the judges are totally right, I get super nervous."

Nick and professional partner Peta Murgatroyd received a score of 25 out of 40 from the four judges Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Julianne Hough. That's up one point from last week. The duo performed the foxtrot set to John Legend's "Love Me Now."