Times certainly have changed.

While the highly anticipated Jumanji sequel is underway, fans are finally getting their first crumbs of what the film will entail. More than two decades since Robin Williams swung into movie theaters as the jungle-banished Alan Parrish, the sequel's star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson unveiled the first footage of the new project at CinemaCon Monday night.

Brace yourselves: the board game is not a board game anymore.