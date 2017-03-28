All the Times Chrissy Teigen Trolled John Legend on Twitter

Chrissy Teigen easily reigns supreme on Twitter, using the social medium to set people straight, defend herself, pose her random thoughts and call out the shamers. But some of her best tweets involve hubby John Legend.
Teigen and Legend's marriage have epitomized #relationshipgoals from the beginning, and somehow social media has given fans even more insight into their oft-hilarious banter. Never taking each other too seriously, Teigen and Legend always make light of each other's activities, so it came as no surprise when the Sports Illustrated model ribbed her husband while he appeared on Monday night's episode of The Voice.
@johnlegend hey u r a dick on @NBCTheVoice— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 28, 2017
@johnlegend u have the runs— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 28, 2017
anyone else think @johnlegend is a huge dick on @NBCTheVoice because he is— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 28, 2017
lmao i twitter searched "john legend sucks" pic.twitter.com/5OXBqRHfnX— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 28, 2017
And that was just the beginning! The Lip Sync Battle co-host has been Twitter teasing Legend for a long time, so we've decided to round up all the times she decided to troll the "All of Me" crooner. Even though she doesn't necessarily tag him in all of her tweets, she still mentions his name...like that time she framed him for murder.
I always have a note in my pocket that says "john did it" just in case I'm murdered because I don't want him to remarry #truelove #tips— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 30, 2014
Or that time she wanted to swap out his dad bod.
i'm trying to photoshop john's head onto zayn's body in a 1D group shot. i have the saddest life pic.twitter.com/vDGdyzL2dD— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2015
Of course, she isn't afraid to set him in his place.
@johnlegend settle down, you're okay at it— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 31, 2016
@johnlegend another out of touch lib tard complaining. Get a job ! Sad !— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 24, 2017
Sometimes she trolls him IRL.
I love misusing the word "polarizing" around John. He cannot not correct me and I just keep at it— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 26, 2017
And sometimes she gets in on an Internet-wide joke.
John when you tell him he looks like Arthur pic.twitter.com/0NW3NDtAb1— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 21, 2017
She's always down to make a political joke at her husband's expense, too.
@johnlegend being presedint is 4 years or 8 not 10 stupid lib cuck!— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2017
@johnlegend pic.twitter.com/p53EyVlhsJ— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2017
She also has no problem unveiling her husband's motives.
John just now told me about the pedal that makes it sound prettier. Tryin to sabatoge me because he doesn't want me 2 be better than him smh— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 16, 2017
Even when it's his time to shine, she loves to bring him back down to earth.
Bahahaha loser pic.twitter.com/bYNgxOFM8z— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 9, 2017
John's horrific dancing https://t.co/8hPCr5WNaw— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 9, 2017
Just when you thought Legend sat there taking his wife's trolling, he fights back.
@EliteDaily delete this. I never said it.— John Legend (@johnlegend) August 16, 2016
@chrissyteigen it's a marriage of convenience. Everyone knows this.— John Legend (@johnlegend) August 18, 2016
What are your favorite Teigen-Legend moments?
Sound off in the comments!