All the Times Chrissy Teigen Trolled John Legend on Twitter

Chrissy Teigen easily reigns supreme on Twitter, using the social medium to set people straight, defend herself, pose her random thoughts and call out the shamers. But some of her best tweets involve hubby John Legend.

Teigen and Legend's marriage have epitomized #relationshipgoals from the beginning, and somehow social media has given fans even more insight into their oft-hilarious banter. Never taking each other too seriously, Teigen and Legend always make light of each other's activities, so it came as no surprise when the Sports Illustrated model ribbed her husband while he appeared on Monday night's episode of The Voice.