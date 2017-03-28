All the Times Chrissy Teigen Trolled John Legend on Twitter

Chrissy Teigen easily reigns supreme on Twitter, using the social medium to set people straight, defend herself, pose her random thoughts and call out the shamers. But some of her best tweets involve hubby John Legend.

Teigen and Legend's marriage have epitomized #relationshipgoals from the beginning, and somehow social media has given fans even more insight into their oft-hilarious banter. Never taking each other too seriously, Teigen and Legend always make light of each other's activities, so it came as no surprise when the Sports Illustrated model ribbed her husband while he appeared on Monday night's episode of The Voice.

And that was just the beginning! The Lip Sync Battle co-host has been Twitter teasing Legend for a long time, so we've decided to round up all the times she decided to troll the "All of Me" crooner. Even though she doesn't necessarily tag him in all of her tweets, she still mentions his name...like that time she framed him for murder.

Or that time she wanted to swap out his dad bod. 

Of course, she isn't afraid to set him in his place.

Sometimes she trolls him IRL.

And sometimes she gets in on an Internet-wide joke.

She's always down to make a political joke at her husband's expense, too.

She also has no problem unveiling her husband's motives.

Even when it's his time to shine, she loves to bring him back down to earth.

Just when you thought Legend sat there taking his wife's trolling, he fights back.

What are your favorite Teigen-Legend moments?

Sound off in the comments!

