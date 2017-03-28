Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
Jimmy Fallon is back in a dress.
As the star of his signature "Ew!" segment, the Tonight Show host invited a new star to join his sketch Monday and start off the week right—Demi Lovato.
The Grammy nominee slapped on her best teenage girl ensemble and arrived to Sara with no h's basement as pink-haired Emily Levinson. The two ladies were getting ready for the Spring Fling and Emily needed advice on her dress and kissing boys.
"What if we're at the Spring Fling and a boy wants to kiss us?" Emily asked. Not to fret—Sara was prepared with "crush cushions" for practicing. The faces of Hollywood heartthrobs were printed on the pillows to make matters feel real. Emily picked the one with Ed Sheeran while Sara got Mario Lopez.
Before they could really get into their makeout practice session, stepdad Gary interrupted with an embarrassing story and jingle about fish sticks. Ew!
Next up, the "Ew!" speed round. Thin mints and ankle bracelets got their stamp of approval and Emily was even a fan of The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel's Tom Wilkinson.
"He's like a really talented actor," she defended.
The segment came to a grand finale with party poppers. Good luck at Spring Fling, ladies!