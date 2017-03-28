Jimmy Fallon is back in a dress.

As the star of his signature "Ew!" segment, the Tonight Show host invited a new star to join his sketch Monday and start off the week right—Demi Lovato.

The Grammy nominee slapped on her best teenage girl ensemble and arrived to Sara with no h's basement as pink-haired Emily Levinson. The two ladies were getting ready for the Spring Fling and Emily needed advice on her dress and kissing boys.