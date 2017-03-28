After Fallon selected his card, he had to remind Cameron how to play. "Oh, I'm guessing? We're clearly really prepped and ready," the Disney Channel star joked. "We know what we're doing!"

Fallon's challenge was to draw a "clown car."

Johansson was next up and chose "pinball machine," much to her dismay. "What?" she gasped. "Oh, my God! This is so hard!" After adjusting the headset, she admitted, "Whoa, this is trippy!" Though she struggled with the technology, it only took 20 seconds for Che to guess what it was.

"How did you get that?" Fallon asked. "That was amazing!"

Che's skills made Cameron "super stressed" going into the next round: "That was next level." Cameron selected "head in the clouds," which her partner figured out in just under 15 seconds.