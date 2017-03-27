Jennifer Lopez and Nick Jonas are talking about working alongside each other in Bye Bye Birdie.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen earlier this month, J.Lo revealed that Jonas is on her dream list of possible actors to take on the role of heartthrob Conrad Birdie in the upcoming NBC live musical adaptation of the 1963 movie.

And now, the "Jealous" singer tells me that he and Lopez have actually talked about him joining the project. Lopez, who will play secretary Rosie Alvarez, is the only actor currently attached to the project.

"I don't know if it's going to happen or not," Jonas said while promoting Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. "I love Jen, but we'll see. I'm not sure. It could happen."