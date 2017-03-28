This season of The Flash has been one full of tough decisions for Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), and tonight's episode is no different.

He's still firmly on the quest to save Iris' (Candice Patton) life, and he feels like he might actually have a chance when the latest bad guy, Abra Kadabra, claims he can tell him who Savitar is, if Barry will just let him go.

Of course, Barry's leaning towards taking the deal, but Iris isn't so sure.

"He's a murderer," Iris points out in the clip above from tonight's episode, exclusive to E! News.

"I know he's a murderer, but I mean, how many murderers have we put in prison?" Barry says. "How many bad guys have we taken down? Don't we deserve one win after everything that we've done?"