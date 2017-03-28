Festival Footwear Worth Investing In

Every festival pro knows the key to a properly-equipped outfit are your shoes.

Like Kiernan Shipka, you're trudging through the hottest parties, frolicking through inevitably-dirty festival grounds and dancing around at the coolest shows, meaning: your usual high heels just won't cut it (if you want your feet to survive more than one day).

With those things in mind, check out these 18 grass-friendly footwear suggestions perfect for all your spring and summer festivities—no matter what you get up to.