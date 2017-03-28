It has been almost a year since we last had new iZombie to devour, and the cravings are getting serious.

With just a week left in the show's hiatus, we decided it was time to make sure that year of waiting was worth it. Will the mysteries still be mysterious? Will the brains still be delicious? Will the jokes still be funny? And most important of all, will the cast still delight us at every turn?

In order to get the answers to these most important questions, we went right to the stars themselves and asked them to each give us three reasons for why season three will be worth such a long wait.

Spoiler alert: All the answers are yes (especially the last one).