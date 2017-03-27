Len Goodman was out for blood tonight, and while the audience may have booed him to the end of time, we found ourselves agreeing with pretty much everything he said.

Heather Morris was a little too cocky with her hip hop jive, and Nick Viall needs to calm down (which is not an unfamiliar sentiment). And just in general, the people we thought were going to impress us tonight didn't really impress us all that much.

In "we wish we were more shocked" news, Chris Kattan was sent home, despite the fact that tonight's dance was a thousand times better and more entertaining than last week's insanity. Maybe if he had brought this week's vibe to last week, it might have been a different story for him.

Anyway, let's talk about the dances!