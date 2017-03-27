It seems Milo Ventimiglia is everywhere these days. Everywhere, except Instagram.

The This Is Us star has remained noticeably absent from Instagram since early 2013, and despite having 590,000 followers, don't expect him to return any time soon. In an interview with the Associated Press, Ventimiglia addressed the reason why he quit the social media platform more than four years ago.

"I got into Instagram because I had always been into photography. Since I was a kid, I had a camera in my hand from vacations to family stuff. I always was shooting," he explained.

Milo continued, "Instagram started as a place, a collective group of photographers and artists, to just kind of share their work and their lives. And at a certain point, after doing it for three years, I saw it change... Nobody was looking at the photos, they were asking me about my acting jobs, and I kind of went, 'Oh man.'"