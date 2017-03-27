Here's Why Milo Ventimiglia Quit Using Instagram More Than Four Years Ago

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello

Milo Ventimiglia, 2017 DGA Awards

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

It seems Milo Ventimiglia is everywhere these days. Everywhere, except Instagram. 

The This Is Us star has remained noticeably absent from Instagram since early 2013, and despite having 590,000 followers, don't expect him to return any time soon. In an interview with the Associated Press, Ventimiglia addressed the reason why he quit the social media platform more than four years ago. 

"I got into Instagram because I had always been into photography. Since I was a kid, I had a camera in my hand from vacations to family stuff. I always was shooting," he explained. 

Milo continued, "Instagram started as a place, a collective group of photographers and artists, to just kind of share their work and their lives. And at a certain point, after doing it for three years, I saw it change... Nobody was looking at the photos, they were asking me about my acting jobs, and I kind of went, 'Oh man.'"

Photos

Stars Who Hate Social Media

"It felt like it had lost what I had grown to love about it as a photographer and I just randomly stopped," he revealed. 

Milo's account is still active, and his most recent photo is a picturesque skyline he captioned, "Finito." This too has significant meaning to the actor, as he shared, "I don't need to open it back up to promote the work. I felt like an artist who had a series and he just finished."

There is a caveat to Milo's masterpiece, though. Sometime after he stopped using the app, Instagram pulled one of his photos for violating its standards, bringing Milo's number of posts from 1,200 to 1,199. 

He teased, "I had a nice, round number, Instagram. Why did you knock me down? So now if I want to get that 1,200 back, I'd kick it back on and then all of a sudden I'd probably be back on Instagram." 

Fret not, Milo fans. He's a loyal Twitter user and many of his tweets are next-level adorable

