It's been nearly 20 years since Marshall Mathers was first introduced to the world.

The 1999 release of Eminem's The Slim Shady LP marked the start of the rappers illustrious (and whirlwind) career that would see its fair share of ups and downs, but there's surprisingly very little we actually know about the 44-year-old.

Sure, we know about his struggles with sobriety, his controversy sparked by the many offensive and controversial lyrics in his hit songs and his success as an artist—but how much do we know about the real man behind the fame and fortune? Let's investigate.