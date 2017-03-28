Jose Villa/Martha Stewart Weddings
Jose Villa/Martha Stewart Weddings
We just added one more must-have item to your wedding shopping list.
Marriage culture has changed a lot over the last fifty years, so it comes as no surprise that wedding styling has evolved with it. We're still loving the classic white gowns, abundant flowers, diamond rings and pretty veils—don't get us wrong. But, there's something to be said about the new school of wedding attire. Our most recent obsession: capes!
When OITNB star Samera Wiley and writer Lauren Morrelli said their "I Do's" last weekend, we made a commitment to the cape trend. Yes, it's been around for awhile, but our love for the regal style has only grown with time.
Keep scrolling for more of our favorite cape dress moments!
Vogue Photographed by Rog Walker
Solange Knowles swept us into her regal romance with Alan Ferguson in this white cape gown. Kenzo's Humberto Leon created the viral dress, after touring the city of New Orleans with the songstress. We're glad she said "Yes" to this dress.
Kevin Winter/WireImage
Your wedding isn't the only place that's fit for this trend. Katy Perry performed "The Grace of God" in this Valentino Couture ivory frock at the 2015 Grammys. The gospel song paired to this heavenly gown was a match made in heaven.
Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Capes have always been associated with royalty, so it's no surprise that Hollywood's finest would sport the trend on the red carpet. Gwyneth Paltrow appeared at the 2012 Oscars in this Tom Ford gown and scored "Best Dressed" with ease.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Kim Kardashian flaunted her baby bump in this Valentino cape dress to the 2015 InStyle Awards, the perfect event for award-winning maternity style.
Paul Morigi/WireImage
Lady Gaga stole hearts with her floor-length Monique Lhuillier dress with an embellished cape at the 2014 Kennedy Center Honors. The songstress paired this elegant look with silver eyebrows for an edgier look.
What's your favorite cape dress? Let us know below!