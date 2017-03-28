5 Celebs Prove That Capes Are Wedding-Worthy

We just added one more must-have item to your wedding shopping list.

Marriage culture has changed a lot over the last 50 years, so it comes as no surprise that wedding styling has evolved with it. We're still loving the classic white gowns, abundant flowers, diamond rings and pretty veils—don't get us wrong. But, there's something to be said about the new school of wedding attire. Our most recent obsession: capes!

When OITNB star Samera Wiley and writer Lauren Morrelli said their "I Dos" last weekend (clad in custom Christian Siriano), we made a commitment to the cape trend. Yes, it's been around for awhile, but our love for the regal style has only grown with time.