If there's one thing the stars of the Real Housewives franchise have cornered the market on—besides sass, that is—it's branding.

And Cynthia Bailey has us sold.

In 42 seconds she promoted her signature line of eye ware, her Cargo by Cynthia Bailey bag line (she never leaves home without her backpack) and The Real Housewives of Atlanta so seamlessly that you can only applaud her unflappable way with lightning rounds.

Of course, she knows from being intense on camera, so perhaps the E!Q in 42 was a nice break from not necessarily being guaranteed a word in edgewise.