If there's one thing the stars of the Real Housewives franchise have cornered the market on—besides sass, that is—it's branding.
And Cynthia Bailey has us sold.
In 42 seconds she promoted her signature line of eye ware, her Cargo by Cynthia Bailey bag line (she never leaves home without her backpack) and The Real Housewives of Atlanta so seamlessly that you can only applaud her unflappable way with lightning rounds.
Of course, she knows from being intense on camera, so perhaps the E!Q in 42 was a nice break from not necessarily being guaranteed a word in edgewise.
Meanwhile, with season nine currently unfolding, the ladies are already getting fans psyched for the reunion special, sharing some advice with ringmaster Andy Cohenfrom behind the scenes in hair and makeup.
"Spread the love, Andy, open up the floor," Cynthia, mid-primp beforehand, suggested, meaning Andy should explicitly ask other Housewives to weigh in on a topic once one of their costars has had her say.
And the designer and modeling agency founder should definitely be given an opportunity to have her say, considering the season she's been having. She admitted earlier this month to E! News that her divorce from Peter Thomas has been tough to relive via the show.
"I will say, looking back," she added, "I am really glad that we have been able to maintain this with respect and dignity and class."
Be it a whole season or 42 seconds, Cynthia Bailey remains one to watch.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! News and Bravo are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)