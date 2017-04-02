Kim Kardashian has babies on the brain.
In Sunday night's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 36-year-old mother of two was ready to add another little one to her family with Kanye West and she took serious steps to find out if it would even be possible or safe, considering her previous complications while giving birth to North West and Saint West.
Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian was busy preparing for the upcoming launch of her Good American denim line. Since this would be one of her biggest business ventures without her sisters, she especially anxious about it being a success.
Here's a recap of everything that went down:
1. Rob shared TMI about his sex life.
After discussing Blac Chyna's upcoming delivery, Rob Kardashian ventured off topic and got way too descriptive about their behavior in the bedroom. "I just have a really bad visual," Khloe told him. "Between her ass, her belly and your belly, I can't handle it."
"One of the times were in this crazy, spider position and the s--t was nuts!" Rob explained to Khloe and Scott Disick. "You can ask her about it. She was twizzled up in like a pretzel and then I was like way up in the ceiling. It was the craziest shit. It was a f--king crazy-ass night."
2. Kim shared her strong desire to have another child.
In an adorable scene with North, Kim shared her wish to have one more baby. "Kanye and I have always talked about having more kids, but after what I went through in Paris, the urgency is even greater," she said, adding, "I'd just love nothing more than to expand my family and just know that I have this world at home that's safe. And if for some reason I left this earth sooner than I really wanted to, then my kids would have a support system at home so that I know that they would be OK if I wasn't here."
Kim even asked North if she would like another little brother or sister. "I need to ask you a serious, serious, serious question," she said. "Do you think mommy and daddy should have one more baby?" So, what was Nori's cute response? "I want a boy and a girl!" the 3-year-old exclaimed. "That would make me so happy!" Aww!
3. Kim underwent surgery on her uterus.
Since she already had North's approval, Kim announced to the family she would be having surgery to repair her uterus in the hopes of having a third baby. "Having more kids is definitely going to be a struggle," she explained. "I've gone through so much with really bad deliveries that the doctors don't feel like it's safe for me to conceive again myself. This surgery is really the one last thing I can try. I want my kids to have siblings and I want to know that I did everything I could to make this happen."
But the family was extremely concerned about the potential risks to Kim's health. After the procedure, Kris Jenner went over to check on her recovery, but she was still worried about Kim putting herself in jeopardy. "I'm proud of you because you're so strong, but it just breaks my heart that you're in so much pain," she said. "You're going through an awful lot of trauma to your body and emotional stress and I'm just not sure if it's worth it. I just don't want you to do something that would put you in great danger."
4. Khloe freaked out over the launch of Good American.
Khloe was a complete ball of nerves as she prepared to debut Good American. The pressure was on because the brand would be expected to hit a very high sales goal—150,000 units—within the first few months. "I know we're not necessarily competing against each other, but still, I have always been known as like the fat sister," Khloe said. "Now that I'm over that I don't want to be known as like the failing sister."
Since Kylie Jenner has had huge success with her Kylie Cosmetics line, selling out products in mere minutes, Khloe later turned to her for advice on managing the anxiety. "Do you know how scared I was when I first dropped my lip kits?" Kylie said. "I never would have imagined. There really is no trick, though. It never stops because you did this from scratch and you're passionate about it."
Kylie reassured her, "You know what you're doing. You're such a great businesswoman. I think you have a bright future." But if the launch didn't go as planned, Khloe had one request for her sister. "Just bury me in lip kits and eye shadows," she joked. "At least, I'll be pretty."
5. Kim learned she couldn't get pregnant again.
In the days following the surgery, Kim had a difficult time with bladder complications that forced the doctors to put in a catheter just so she could pee. But that wasn't the extent of the bad news because the doctors determined once and for all that she should definitely not carry another baby.
"Not only has this been really painful, but now hearing that I can't carry any more kids, it couldn't get any worse," she said. "I mean, f--k, like I really tried everything and I really want this and it's just not going to happen for me."
6. Khloe hosts the Good American launch event.
The moment finally arrived for Khloe to unveil her new denim collection during a big event at The Grove. Thankfully, her nerves melted away once she realized how many people were responding to the brand and its message of size inclusivity.
"Having people come up to me and express their gratitude is so overwhelming," she gushed. "I genuinely feel like crying tears of joy. I feel I am dreaming, but I'm living my dream. This is why I did this. So, f--k the sales. At the end of the day, this is what matters, that I'm making people feel good about themselves again."
But it also didn't hurt that she scored the second biggest launch in the history of Nordstrom and sold out everywhere!
7. Kim rethinks surrogacy.
After the doctors told her it definitely wouldn't be safe to get pregnant again, Kim was ready to explore alternatives. "Kanye and I are just going to look into other options and see what we're comfortable with," she said.
Kourtney Kardashian then asked if she would be willing to have a surrogate. "I'm definitely leaning more toward I want to try," Kim replied, explaining, "After talking to Kanye, I think that I always knew that surrogacy was an option, but I didn't think it was that realistic of an option. Now, I feel like that's my reality."
She concluded, "I feel like surrogacy really is the only other option for me."
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!