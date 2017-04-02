Kim Kardashian has babies on the brain.

In Sunday night's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 36-year-old mother of two was ready to add another little one to her family with Kanye West and she took serious steps to find out if it would even be possible or safe, considering her previous complications while giving birth to North West and Saint West.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian was busy preparing for the upcoming launch of her Good American denim line. Since this would be one of her biggest business ventures without her sisters, she especially anxious about it being a success.

Here's a recap of everything that went down: