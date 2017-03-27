Keeping up with Kendall Jenner or Paris Jackson is no easy task.

Whether posing in world-famous magazines or traveling the world for once in a lifetime opportunities, both young ladies live a life many people could only dream of.

But in between work commitments and different social circles, the pair has created an unlikely friendship many didn't see coming.

Over the weekend, both Paris and Kendall were spotted at the Melrose Trading Post in Los Angeles shopping for antiques, vintage goods and other flea market items together.

According to a source, the pair stopped by around 2 p.m. where they were joined by Kylie Jenner's friend Jordyn Woods. At one point during the shopping trip, Kendall tried on a cowboy hat while donning a neon green top with jeans.