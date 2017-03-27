Nicholas Hunt/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Keeping up with Kendall Jenner or Paris Jackson is no easy task.
Whether posing in world-famous magazines or traveling the world for once in a lifetime opportunities, both young ladies live a life many people could only dream of.
But in between work commitments and different social circles, the pair has created an unlikely friendship many didn't see coming.
Over the weekend, both Paris and Kendall were spotted at the Melrose Trading Post in Los Angeles shopping for antiques, vintage goods and other flea market items together.
According to a source, the pair stopped by around 2 p.m. where they were joined by Kylie Jenner's friend Jordyn Woods. At one point during the shopping trip, Kendall tried on a cowboy hat while donning a neon green top with jeans.
While some may think this outing came out of nowhere, another source says that they were introduced during Paris Fashion Week that occurred between February 28 and March 8. They have been in touch ever since then.
"They've become friends," our insider explained. In fact, Paris is following both Kendall and Kylie on Instagram.
Perhaps this new friendship shouldn't be a total surprise to fans. After all, both parties are very close to their siblings and share strong family bonds.
In addition, Paris just recently signed a contract with IMG Models who rep the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio and Hailey Baldwin.
With Kendall's experience on the runway and in campaigns, perhaps these two have a bit more in common than fans first thought. Time to keep up!
—Additional reporting by Tony Phan and Beth Sobol
