I should start by saying that blue is my signature color.

For as long as I can remember, I have sported cerulean-hued eyeliner because it makes my already insanely blue eyes pop. Alone it does wonders, but when I'm going for a sultrier nighttime vibe, I'll throw some blue-ish eye shadow into the mix, too. It's safe to say there's no cobalt-toned eye makeup product I haven't tried—until recently that is.

However, when it comes to mascara, believe it or not, I've always kept is super-basic with just a classic black. It's never actually occurred to me to switch up the color. But when my go-to came out with cobalt blue version (L'oréal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara), I decided to give it a whirl. Would colored mascara even make that much of a difference? What's the point, I thought to myself. For $7.99, I was about to find out.