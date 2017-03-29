It's time to trade in that hair tie around your wrist for something a bit more chic.
Beautiful hair doesn't have to come at a cost. Elevated looks can be quick, easy and inexpensive—just get inspired by Karlie Kloss, Poppy Delevingne and Emmy Rossum's recent ponytails.
In anticipation of the year's biggest festivals, you're probably planning your looks down to the smallest details, hair included. Cue Mane Addicts stylist Laura Polko. The beauty pro broke down a simple, yet eye-catching wrapped ponytail style for E! News at LA-based Vox Salon.
Want festival-ready hair in less than five minutes? Get your clear hair bands and leather cording ready, and watch the video above!
