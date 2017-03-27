YouTube
Could there be some non-incestuous romance in Cersei Lannister's future?
That's the vibe we're getting from a recent interview that The Daily Beast did with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in which the Game of Thrones star almost drops a spoiler.
When asked about the scene in which Jaimie confessed his deep love for his twin sister Cersei (Lena Headey), Coster-Waldau described Jaimie's mindset when it comes to matters of the heart.
"He's not like his sister and brother, but he's been on the battlefield his whole life, and knows about people's weaknesses and loving someone unconditionally—because he loves his sister unconditionally. Plus, there are no other suitors. Well, that's not true… but he has to step up and take his father's place. Wow, I was about to reveal something from Season 7 and thought, 'What am I doing?'"
What's that we hear? It's "not true" that there's no one else vying for Cersei's cold black heart? Cersei might find someone to date who's not her brother?!
HBO
Unfortunately, Coster-Waldau stopped himself before saying any more, leaving us to speculate endlessly. Is it someone we've met before? Is it someone new? One popular theory is that Cersei will become involved with Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk), who became the new king of the Iron Islands in season six and was determined to conquer Westeros.
Then again, this "suitor" is apparently so inconsequential that Coster-Waldau nearly forgot he (or she) existed, so maybe we're making mountains out of mole hills over here.
HBO
Coster-Waldau also weighed in on the debacle that was HBO's attempt to reveal the season 7 premiere date by having viewers type "fire" underneath a Facebook live stream of a block of ice. The ice was supposed to melt and reveal the date, but it basically just didn't work at all, much to the irritated delight of the internet. Coster-Waldau even likened the response to the one fans give when the show kills off their favorite characters.
"I spoke to [executive producers] Dan [Weiss] and David [Benioff] about that and they were like, 'Oh god… That's embarrassing,'" Coster-Waldau told the site. "Everyone was like, 'What's going to happen?' 'What's going to happen?!' 'It's melting!' 'It crashed!' 'Oh my god!' It's like, just walk away… just walk away. It's just a date! You know, I was actually thinking, "Is there going to be a backlash and people will think, ‘F--k you guys for that!' but that's really happened with every time the show kills off a major character: Never again! F--k you! I'm never going to watch this show! and, you know, they keep coming back."
Game of Thrones returns Sunday, July 16 at 9 p.m. on HBO.