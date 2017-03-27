Could there be some non-incestuous romance in Cersei Lannister's future?

That's the vibe we're getting from a recent interview that The Daily Beast did with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in which the Game of Thrones star almost drops a spoiler.

When asked about the scene in which Jaimie confessed his deep love for his twin sister Cersei (Lena Headey), Coster-Waldau described Jaimie's mindset when it comes to matters of the heart.

"He's not like his sister and brother, but he's been on the battlefield his whole life, and knows about people's weaknesses and loving someone unconditionally—because he loves his sister unconditionally. Plus, there are no other suitors. Well, that's not true… but he has to step up and take his father's place. Wow, I was about to reveal something from Season 7 and thought, 'What am I doing?'"

What's that we hear? It's "not true" that there's no one else vying for Cersei's cold black heart? Cersei might find someone to date who's not her brother?!