After 18 years, Nina Dobrev had to say goodbye to her cat Lynx over the weekend.

The actress took to Instagram Saturday to share a cryptic post about having the greatest friends even in the "darkest of times." Then, on Monday, she revealed her cat had passed away when she wrote a heartfelt post to honor her "best friend."

"To my sweet sweet angel," she began. "As I look back on the last 18 years together, I smile through my tears. You brought me so much joy, love, unlimited cuddles and so many sandpaper kisses. I still remember the first day I brought you home, the size of a tea cup purring as I held you in my hands. You were so fragile and furry, as soft as the worlds tiniest cashmere blanket. I knew in that moment you were my soulmate."