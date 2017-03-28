2. The Villain Has Never Been Seen Onscreen Before

The Vulture, played by Michael Keaton, is an original character from the Rogues Gallery, but this is the first film adaptation to feature the character onscreen. In the comic, the Vulture, formerly known as Adrian Toomes, is an engineer turned criminal who invented a special flight suit that he uses to wreak havoc on the city. So, we can definitely expect some more inventions and cool gadgets from Spider-Man (with the help of Tony) as he battles against the Vulture and his futuristic technology. Tuesday's trailer showed off a new Spider-Man gadget as well as a new Spidey suit. The Shocker, another villain from the Spider-Man comics and previous films, also made an appearance.