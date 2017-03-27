All those little things are making Liam Payne one happy dad.
Just two short days after the One Direction member and Cheryl Cole announced the birth of their first child together, fans got a sense of how the new parents were feeling thanks to one tweet.
"Thank you to everyone for the love and supportive messages for myself and @CherylOfficial," he wrote on Twitter Monday afternoon. "It really means a lot."
It's a rare message from the singer who kept his journey to fatherhood very private.
In fact, the couple's baby delivery announcement caught some loyal fans by surprise given how tight-lipped they were about their expanding family in recent months.
"My close friends and family know there are very few times when I'm left speechless... wow!" Liam wrote on social media Saturday. "I'm incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far."
He added, "I'm completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she's really made my dreams come true. We haven't named him yet but he's already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed. Happy Mother's Day everyone!"
Cheryl herself would also confirm the news with her own separate Instagram post.
"On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts," she wrote. "We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever."
In true Directioners style, #CongratsLiam started to trend on Twitter as he joined Louis Tomlinson in the 1D fatherhood club.
Congratulations again to the pair on their big news.