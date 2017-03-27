All those little things are making Liam Payne one happy dad.

Just two short days after the One Direction member and Cheryl Cole announced the birth of their first child together, fans got a sense of how the new parents were feeling thanks to one tweet.

"Thank you to everyone for the love and supportive messages for myself and @CherylOfficial," he wrote on Twitter Monday afternoon. "It really means a lot."

It's a rare message from the singer who kept his journey to fatherhood very private.

In fact, the couple's baby delivery announcement caught some loyal fans by surprise given how tight-lipped they were about their expanding family in recent months.