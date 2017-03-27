Bachelor Nation, will you accept Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth as your go-to fitness inspiration?

E! News recently spoke to the winner of The Bachelorette's 19th season about the engaged couple's commitment to a healthy lifestyle, and what it takes to achieve physiques as enviable as theirs. (Spoiler alert: It's pretty intense.)

Shawn and Kaitlyn definitely stick to the buddy system when it comes to motivation, as he explained to us, "We definitely encourage each other." Booth shared that it doesn't hurt the duo enjoys "a lot of the same foods, I just eat much larger portions!"

He added, "Our workouts are very different, but we try to work out with each other when we can. Being a personal trainer, she likes having me put her through workouts at our home."

And because the fitness guru is currently training for his first Ironman, he's now hitting the gym twice a day, nearly every day of the week. Emphasis on intense.