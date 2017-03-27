Mariah Carey Celebrates Birthday on "Relaxing Chic" Tropical Getaway With Beau Bryan Tanaka: See the Pics!

"Let the anniversary festivities begin!"

Mariah Carey is enjoying a "relaxing" birthday (or anniversary as she likes to call it!) vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.

The couple posted pics on Monday celebrating Mimi's special day, including one of Mariah holding a couple of presents with a big red bow on top! Tanaka posted an Instagram photo of the couple enjoying their tropical getaway.

"Starting the anniversary festivities in a relaxing chic environment #HappyAnniversary," the dancer wrote with a gorgeous view of Mariah and the water in the background.

Photos

Bryan Tanaka's Hottest Shirtless Pics

Earlier in the day on Monday, Mimi took to Twitter to thank her #lambily for the anniversary love.

"Really moved by all your beautiful #anniversary messages thank you my #lambily I LYM!! #327," Mariah tweeted.

Tanaka also posted more pics of their tropical location with the caption, "Everyone can use a little zen time. Soaking in the moment and recaliberating my spirit. #MuchLove #BlessingsOnBlessings."

Looks beautiful! Happy anniversary, Mimi!

