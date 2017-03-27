A post shared by Bryan Tanaka (@bryantanaka) on Mar 27, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

"Let the anniversary festivities begin!"

Mariah Carey is enjoying a "relaxing" birthday (or anniversary as she likes to call it!) vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.

The couple posted pics on Monday celebrating Mimi's special day, including one of Mariah holding a couple of presents with a big red bow on top! Tanaka posted an Instagram photo of the couple enjoying their tropical getaway.

"Starting the anniversary festivities in a relaxing chic environment #HappyAnniversary," the dancer wrote with a gorgeous view of Mariah and the water in the background.