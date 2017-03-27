Decoding Hollywood's Most Interesting Kids' Names

Celebrities do everything bigger and better. Houses, vacations, clothing, makeup, cars—all of it is decidedly more outrageous, over-the-top and unique than anything a regular person could fathom.
Especially the names of their children.
Yes, if you're are of the A-list persuasion, no simple, standard moniker will do. No Ashley, no Emily, no Bill or John. It's go big or go home, because if your offspring doesn't receive a name that no other child has ever received, how is anyone going to know they are a celebrity's child?
In all seriousness, though, most people have huge aspirations when it comes to baby names, and only a select few A-listers are lucky enough to find themselves in a situation that fully allows it. They need to name their kids thoroughly unique things so that the rest of us can live vicariously through them.
When these celebrity offspring grace the world with their most interesting monikers, it leaves a very big question to be asked: Just where did that name come from? We know everyone is dying to know the inspiration behind Apple Martin, so now all of that curiosity can be laid to rest. Ahead, in the celebs' own words, are the meanings behind some of our favorites.
Saint WestNo, Kim and Kanye do not equate their second baby with an immortal deity. (Although, who are we to say really?). But rather, it's meant to reference the fact that his birth was a true blessing. The star famously had a very difficult pregnancy, so to see all the struggles come to fruition felt nothing less than saint-ly.
North WestSaint wasn't the first member of the West-Kardashian family to receive a very unique name; in fact, it could be argued that Kimye had to live up to some very high self-set standards. North's name isn't just a cutesy play-on-words, but it was modeled after the idea that North (the direction) is the highest power, and North (the baby) is the highest power in their life.
Scout WillisThe middle daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore is named after none other than the heroine from To Kill a Mockingbird. Talk about pressure!
Jagger Snow Ross: Little Jagger was born to Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross. In case you've been asleep at the wheel, Ashley is herself from a musical family and Evan is the son of full-on legend Diana Ross. In other words, although they haven't talked about it explicitly, it doesn't take a genius to discern that she is named after one Mick Jagger.
Rainbow Aurora Rotella: Holly Madison, she of former Girls Next Door fame, caught a bit of online flack for this unusual moniker, so she took to her blog to explain. "I have always loved the name Rainbow," she wrote. "There was a girl in my school a few years younger than me named Rainbow and I was so envious of her name because it was so pretty and unusual." So there you have it! Original Rainbow, please step forward so you can receive the praise you are due.
Elsie Otter Pechenick: Elsie Otter is the daughter of Zooey Deschanel and her producer husband, and the explanation behind this is very, very simple: They like otters. 'Nuff said.
Apple Martin: According to celebrity lore, one of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's friends had a daughter named Apple, so they liked it and decided to borrow the name (with permission). Paltrow has also made several references to the fact that Apple really loves it, so no need for anyone to feel bad here.
Moses Martin: When your firstborn is named Apple, one has to live up to a very high standard the second time around. So, Paltrow went with Moses, which is her own father's Hebrew name. But, Moses was born on the Saturday before Passover, so it seems to be written in the stars.
Rocket Williams: His dad's name is Pharrell, so no one should be surprised by Rocket's uniqueness. The singer took to Oprah to explain the meaning, so we'll let him say it in his own words. "In the same way that the Indians name their children like behind a force or an animal or an element, we named him after a manmade machine that was meant to go up," he said. "And metaphorically, it was because of, you know, Stevie Wonder's "Rocket Love," Elton John's "Rocket Man" and Herbie Hancock's "Rocket." All of my favorite musicians."
Bronx Mowgli Wentz: The aforementioned Ashlee Simpson had her first child with rocker Pete Wentz, and they chose a similarly unique name. Bronx was apparently just something they liked, but Mowgli is modeled after the character from The Jungle Book.