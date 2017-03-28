"When I'm promoting a film, I'm not going to get caught up in anything else, and that includes all my personal things."

So Tom Cruise told Playboy in 2012 when the topic of Scientology was inevitably broached—as Cruise knew it would be when he agreed to sit down for the world-renowned "Playboy Interview" in the first place.

But he did go on, more so than usual, about his "personal things."

"I have respect for what other people believe," he continued. "What I believe in my own life is that it's a search for how I can do things better, whether it's being a better man or a better father or finding ways for myself to improve. Individuals have to decide what is true and real for them. I'm fortunate in the life I have...I've gotten to travel to different places all over the world, to see the commonality of the human experience.