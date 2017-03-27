They may have already said "I do," but what would a reality star wedding be without TV?

Ahead of the Vanderpump Rules' Season 5 finale tonight, here's a handy cheat sheet to Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz's woodsy wedding set to finally debut on the small screen. While they exchanged vows back in August, they're about to relive their newlywed bliss on television as the ceremony will be a crucial element of the season's final episode.

"I'm so happy to have married my best friend and love that I finally get to call Tom my husband," the bride told E! News exclusively at the time of their vows. "Celebrating with our closest friends and family has been nothing short of an amazing experience."