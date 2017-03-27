They may have already said "I do," but what would a reality star wedding be without TV?
Ahead of the Vanderpump Rules' Season 5 finale tonight, here's a handy cheat sheet to Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz's woodsy wedding set to finally debut on the small screen. While they exchanged vows back in August, they're about to relive their newlywed bliss on television as the ceremony will be a crucial element of the season's final episode.
"I'm so happy to have married my best friend and love that I finally get to call Tom my husband," the bride told E! News exclusively at the time of their vows. "Celebrating with our closest friends and family has been nothing short of an amazing experience."
E! Illustration
On their special day, the couple were surrounded by 100 of their closest friends and family, including Ariana Madix, the only woman among Tom's groomsmen. While his co-star donned her suit in stride, two fellow colleagues didn't get the honor of an invite—James Kennedy and Lala Kent.
When it came to budgeting for the wedding, the bride spared no expense for her Zuhair Murad gown, which rang in at $12,000—almost 25 percent of the event's $51,058 total cost.
"My dress, when I put it on, I got goose bumps and I knew that was the dress I was going to marry him in and it had all the elements that I really, really wanted," Maloney told E! News. "For me, it's unique and its different and it's very me."
The Mr. and Mrs. were so sure of their vision for their special day that they only took three months to plan the entire thing.
"I was very adamant that every detail was planned out before we ever got there so that we could just enjoy every minute of it," Maloney told E!'s Will Marfuggi in November. "I remember during our reception, standing there and looking around at everyone and everything and it just felt like a fairytale."
To see the fruits of their planning, check out their wedding album here and be sure to tune in to Vanderpump Rules tonight at 9/8c on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)